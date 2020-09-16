Ryan Steam concert raises

awareness of drug addiction

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

9-17-2020

EPHRAIM—Hundreds of people gathered at Ephraim Canyon View Park on Monday for a concert with a cause organized by two people whose lives have been impacted by drug addiction.

The concert, which took place at 7 p.m., was a collaboration between Ryan Palmer of Sterling, a local man who lost his 20-year old son to drug addiction, and Ryan Stream, a Utah native and veteran who once struggled with addiction, but turned his life around and now performs music and does motivational speaking.

Palmer encouraged the crowd to be mindful of the effects of drugs on their lives, and the people around them, saying, “I challenge everyone who has come up and hugged on me and wished me condolences to honor my son by saving your own lives.”

Early in the night, Palmer told the story of how his son Jeremy died. Jeremy overdosed in 2013 while in the company of friends who were worried about getting in trouble if they took him to the hospital or called 911, a decision which ultimately led to Jeremy’s death.

Palmer told the crowd he wanted to create a rap song in tribute to the memory of Jeremy; and he ultimately connected with Stream through the help of a friend.

Stream, who has a large following for his performances of rap and other musical genres, helped Ryan create the song for Jeremy, which went on to become a music video filmed at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The song also became the catalyst for Monday’s event. Palmer and Stream have both been vocal advocates for drug addiction awareness, and the free concert was meant to help spread that awareness in the community Jeremy grew up in.

In addition to Stream’s headlining act, a number of other performances and appearances were made, such as singer Tristan Cole, Cosmo the BYU mascot, FMX rider and Gunnison native Sean Nielson, Spiderman, and more.

More information about Stream can be found at www.ryanstream.com.