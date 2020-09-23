Fairview Elementary council aims to inform

parents, students of activities

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

9-24-2020

FAIRVIEW—Fairview Elementary wants parents to be part of its school community council.

The council is an elected group of parents and teachers who work with the school principal in strengthening the school and providing more learning opportunities for students, according to a school newsletter.

The council decides how trust lands money will be utilized and assists in putting together the School Improvement Plan.

“It is an important position and we need enthusiastic and positive parents to strengthen this council,” the newsletter reads. “Please consider running and joining us!”

The school will “soon” be electing new parents to the council, according to the newsletter. Parents who are interested need to talk to or email school Principal Allynne Mower at allynne.mower@nsanpete.org.

The newsletter also features a reminder about the school’s dress code and information about morning drop-off of students.

“Even though cooler weather is heading our way, we would like to remind everyone about our dress code,” the newsletter reads, asking caregivers to help their student(s) “dress for success at school.”

The newsletter featured the following dress-code directives:

Grubby clothing with holes is not permitted

Shorts, skirts or dresses must come within four inches of the knee

Shirts with sleeves will be worn and shoulders completely covered

Clothing with inappropriate pictures or words is prohibited

Shoes are to be worn at all times

When students get to school, they may eat breakfast at 7:55 a.m., or starting at 8 a.m., they can go straight to class rather than waiting outside, according to the newsletter.

That’s because “Mornings are turning cold,” the newsletter reads.

The school is also asking that caregivers not drop off their students prior to 8 a.m.

“Our teachers are not contracted to be at school until 8 a.m.,” the newsletter reads.

The school wants caregivers to instead drop students off at 8:10 a.m., “if possible.”

“On those cold mornings, this is less time spent indoors with their mask on,” the newsletter reads.

Also, “during the first quarter, Friday will be an early release at 12:30 p.m.

The newsletter adds another request: “Help us by creating a routine of packing a water bottle and mask in their backpack each school day.”