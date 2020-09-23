Manti High seeking donations for

music program up to Sept. 30

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

9-24-2020

MANTI—The Manti High School (MHS) music department is holding a fundraiser to help pay for much needed supplies.

“Now that our program has two fulltime faculty, it needs help to keep growing,” said Chelsee Perkins, MHS choir director. “To do that we need to purchase equipment, new music, uniforms, etc. Our goal is to reach $10,000! Right now we have reached 20 percent of our goal.”

The fundraiser is important to students there who love the music classes, Jan Dickinson of Manti told the Messenger. Dickinson is a student there, and says music is the most powerful energy in the world.

“I have been through a lot, and I want to share my experiences with people,” Dickinson says. “What better way than to do that than through song? That’s why I want to help my songwriting class raise enough money to help me share my story with my little county. We are trying to raise $10,000 dollars by Sept. 30. Please help us students share our stories through song!”

The fundraiser, which is open until Sept. 30, is entirely online; to contribute, visit https://igiv.org/support/mantimusic/ .

For donations made through the website, a $50 hotel discount card from TripBoomerang.com will be given to the contributor for every $25 donated towards the Manti music program.

Cash and check donations will also be accepted at the Manti High office, but will not be eligible for the TripBoomerang gift card offer.

Any questions about the fundraiser can be directed to chelsee.perkins@ssanpete.org (choir director) or bryan.sullivan@ssanpete.org (band director).