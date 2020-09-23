Gary Allen Miner

Gary Allen Miner, 78 died on Sept. 11, 2020 in his Washington, Utah home supported in his fight against brain cancer by his wife, children, grandchildren and close friends for most of his final year.

He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on Oct. 12, 1941 the son of Parker James and Mary Margaret (Terry) Miner and lived and worked on the Fairview family farm until 1963.

Gary graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1959. He later met Dawn Faith Rudd Mitchell in Salt Lake City and they were married June 2, 1960 and sealed in Manti Temple June 1, 1963. They raised their family in Provo, Utah where Gary worked as a police officer, as a K-9 officer, corporal and detective.

He developed a variety of valuable training and community outreach programs for which he received statewide recognition. After retiring as an officer in 1984, he managed the Provo City Employees Credit Union until retiring to Diamond Valley, Utah in 1999 where he compiled the first complete history of the Provo City Police Department (Covering 1851 thru 2007).

Gary was loved for his sense of humor and his many artistic talents including oil painting, pencil drawing, pysanki decorated eggs, handmade wooden clocks and nutcrackers which are highly cherished by the many friends and family to whom he gave one. He also loved sunrise hikes, doing genealogy, compiling and updating several family history books.

He touched many lives through acts of quiet service and served as a leader in both the Boy and Girl Scouts and was awarded the prestigious Silver Buffalo Award from the BSA.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four brothers: Keith, Charles, Don, and Orson and one granddaughter BeckyAnn (Smith) Cardinelli. Surviving, in addition to his wife Dawn, is his sister Marylyn and her husband Melvin Lund (Mapleton), and his brother Marvin Miner (Centennial, Colorado) and five sons: Allen and wife Michiko, Bruce and Monique, Boyd and Marcia, Phillip, Trevor and Amica and his daughter Heather, wife of David Rogers. He also has 22 loving grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Fairview 4th Ward Building (122 S. State Street) with a visitation from 12:30 p.m. and services from 2 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 26, 2020 followed by a graveside service at the Fairview upper cemetery and a family picnic at the former home of his parents Parker and Mae Miner.

An online memorial has been established at http://gary-allen-miner.forevermissed.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation “in Memory of Gary Miner” to either happyfactory.org or schooloflifefoundation.org, two Southern Utah charities he actively supported.