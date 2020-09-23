Mildred Llewellyn Anderson

Mildred Llewellyn Anderson, 87 of Fairfield, California passed away Aug. 24, 2020.

She was the daughter of Alverda Anderson and Harry Llewellyn, born in Fountain Green on April 17, 1932. Mildred graduated from Moroni High School. After high school she worked at the Wells Fargo Bank in Nephi.

She married LaGrande K. Anderson on June 19, 1953 in the Manti Temple. They were active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and while LaGrande served in the Air Force they lived in 55 foreign countries and much of the United States during their marriage.

Mildred served in the Relief Society presidency three times, one of which was as a second counselor in the Gulf States Mission where she traveled on a regular basis with the mission president and his wife throughout five different states.

She also served for six years as an ordinance worker in the Oakland California Temple. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, traveling, and was a great cook. She was a friend to everyone she met. After retiring in 2018 the Andersons moved to a Fairfield Assisted Living facility.

Mildred is survived by her husband, LaGrande, daughter Teresa, and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two infant children. A graveside service will be held in the Fountain Green Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.