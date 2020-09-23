Lynne Mae Jensen

Lynne Mae Jensen died Sept. 21, 2020 at the Goodlife Senior Living and Memory Care Center, in Mt. Pleasant.

She was born in Fairview to Roland and Viola Mower on Jan. 10, 1931. Lynne was the second of four children.

She married Merril “Dee” Jensen on Nov. 25, 1949 in Ely, Nevada, solemnized in the Provo Temple on July 14, 1993.

She was the mother of Gary Dee, Janet Elizabeth (Mike) Belcher and Ruth Lynne (Tom) Clyde. She worked approximately 20 years at Dugway Proving Ground and retired Nov. 30, 1990.

She built a home on Johnsons Pass and loved it there. Her favorite things in life were family, friends, home, gardening, dancing, sewing for friends and loved ones and quilting beautiful blankets.

She is survived by children Emily Lillie, grandchildren: Elisha, Brian, Nikie, Shelly, Seana, Sandy, Suzie and Iris, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Merril Dee Jensen, parents Roland and Viola Mower, siblings RD Mower, Sherril Muir, Nathan and Andrea Clyde.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a viewing starting at 10 a.m. all at the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.