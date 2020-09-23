Bishop~Ipson

Elden and Melody Bishop of Manti are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Allison to Nate Ipson, son of Blaine and Martha Ipson of Delta. The couple will be married on Oct. 2, 2020 in the Manti Temple.

Allison is a graduate of Manti High School and served a mission in Dallas, Texas. She is currently attending Snow College, working toward a degree in photography and graphic design.

Nate is a graduate of Delta High School and served a mission in New York City. He is currently attending Snow College, pursuing a degree in range management.

There will be two celebrations to honor the couple, a “Camo ‘n Jeans” meet ‘n greet, come as you are open house on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Gathering Place in Delta – 335 W Main St.

There will be a reception in Manti on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-7 p.m. in the back yard of Steve and Kathy Frischknecht at 440 W 200 N. (In case of inclement weather, the reception will be held at the Manti Stake Center, 555 E Union Street)

If we missed sending you an invitation, please consider this your invitation and come help us celebrate.