Fairview ATV ride will also raise money

for Ambulance Association

9-24-2020

FAIRVIEW—An ATV rids for “friends and family” has been scheduled this weekend so that everyone can enjoy the mountain’s fall splendor and raise some money for charity as well.

The annual “Friends and Family ATV Ride” starts at Junction Market in Fairview on Sunday morning, Sept. 27. Pre-registration is at 9 a.m. and riders leave at 10 a.m.

Riders will travel up Fairview Canyon, where they will enjoy the beautiful fall scenery and return down the Mt. Pleasant Power Plant Road, said Fairview resident Terry Madsen.

The ride is free; but participants can sign up for the $10 dice roll and that includes five stops along the way where they can roll the dice for a prize, Madsen said.

After the ride, around 2 p.m. at the Junction Market, prizes will be awarded and a raffle will be held. There will be three guns raffled off with the proceeds going to the Fairview Ambulance Association, Madsen said.