Templar girl’s tennis team wins region title

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

10-1-2020

MANTI—The Manti girls’ tennis team made it look easy at the region tournament last Friday as they earned the Region 14 championship title, winning three of the five title matches.

The Lady Templars scored 50 points as a team, 10 points higher than second-place Maeser Prep. Sadie Cox was the victor in the singles bracket, as JoLee Gillett and Emma Jorgensen each took second place in the second and third singles brackets.

Cox, as well as both of Manti’s doubles duos, claimed top seeds in the 3A state tournament as all three finished the regular season 7-0. Gillett and Jorgensen each claimed No. 2 seedings.

Cox defeated Millard, then Juab, and then blew past Union, 6-1, 6-0, in the title match.

Gillett defeated Delta and Union before falling to Maeser Prep in the championship match, 6-7, 5-7.

Jorgensen defeated Millard and Juab before falling to Maeser Prep in the championship match 5-7, 4-6.

Manti dominated the doubles brackets, winning both title matches. Heidi Jorgensen and Libby Simons defeated Millard and Union, and then they prevailed over Delta, 6-2, 6-0, for the title.

In the second doubles bracket, Emma Christensen and Talia Cluff defeated Millard and Delta. They then defeated North Sanpete for the title, 6-4, 6-1.

North Sanpete took fifth in the tournament with 16 points.

The 3A state tournament is scheduled for next week.