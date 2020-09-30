Grant (Red) Emmet Hall

Gratton (Red) Emmett Hall passed through the veil on to eternity on the evening of Sept. 26, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah after a short illness. He has gone to find the best fishing hole ever. He has taken with him our love and the many memories we have experienced over the years. He left behind so many friends, many of whom considered him their best friend.

Red was born March 9, 1929 and worked hard all of his life. After graduating from high school, he drove a candy truck from Vernal to Salt Lake City every day making deliveries along the way. That is how he met the love of his life, Betty Ruth Smith. They dated for a while and then decided to tie the knot in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Oct. 6, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles California Temple on Dec.12, 1959.

After working in the oil fields in Texas, he did some construction work and decided to use the skills he learned from his dad to start his own construction company. He worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building chapels all over San Fernando Valley in California.

In 1966 he moved his family to Vernal because of the political unrest in Los Angeles. There they lived in Vernal until 1980. They spent some time in Utah County until 2006 when they moved to Mt. Pleasant.

Red leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Betty Ruth Hall, his children: Carol (CJ) Hall Baker (Steven), Robert (Bob) E. Hall (Joyce), Rock G. Hall, and Joy L. Hall Richardson (Don), 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Emmett A. Hall and Irene Wilcoxson, his daughter Linda “Lynda” Rae Hall Arave, his grandson Trenton Gratton Hall, granddaughter Brittney Marie DeLuca and twin great-great-granddaughters Talya and Nevaeh Scerbo. Also by his brothers Duane and Wayne (his wife Jackie), Weldon, Dennis, his sister Kathryn and her husband Kent.

Red served for many years in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an elder’s quorum president, first counselor in five different bishoprics, and Scoutmaster. He also served in the Manti Utah Temple.

Due to the many restrictions and worries with COVID, the family will only have a graveside service at the Fairview City Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Please leave any remembrances or condolences on the Rasmussen Mortuary website rasmussenmortuary.com. Thank you to all of his caregivers and wonderful friends and family.