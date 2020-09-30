Craig Ernest Olsen

Our beloved dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, Craig Ernest Olsen, passed away in Mt. Pleasant, on Sept. 21, 2020 at the age of 63.

Craig was born June 3, 1957 to Blain Gernett Olsen and Dorothy Jean Oldham in Salt Lake City. He is the fourth of six kids. He enjoyed doing everything with his son Kody. He was the light of his life.

Craig loved passing on knowledge about life. He could do anything and everything, his knowledge was immense. He loved helping others with anything he could. He adored his grandkids; they were his entire world and his family always came first. You could constantly catch him teasing someone. He was playful and always had a smile on his face.

Craig has always enjoyed the mountains and the outdoors. He loved hunting and camping with his family. Over the years, he enjoyed farming; especially raising his pigs and cows. He was an excavator and heavy equipment operator. He worked with his brother at Ralph Olsen Excavation for 20 years, then started his own excavation company, High Mountain Excavating. He then owned and operated High Mountain Hauling, alongside his son Kody. He will be greatly missed and is leaving a hole in our family that cannot be replaced.

He is survived by his son, Kody (Karra) of Mt Pleasant; grandchildren, Aspenn Elizabeth, Kendyl Jean, and Gavyn Shevlin; sisters Kathy Ilene McGlone (Earl) of South Jordan; Alana Whitaker (Robert) of Powell, Wyoming; Teresa Whitaker (Bill) of Santaquin; sister-in-law Jackie Olsen of South Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ralph Blain Olsen; sister JoEll Jean Olsen; and nephew Shevlin Tell Whitaker.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 North 100 West Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.