Russel (Rusty) J. Braithwaite

Russel (Rusty) J. Braithwaite of Sterling passed away Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born in Sterling to Carl J. and Orvella Mills Braithwaite on Jan. 22 1947. He attended schools in Manti and Ephraim. He had a very active and adventurous childhood. He worked on the family farm with his dad and brother. He seemed to find trouble, or trouble would find him, so he was always having a great time.

He formed many lifelong friendships along the way. After graduation he worked at the sewing plant in Manti and enjoyed all the people he met. He had the opportunity to leave Utah and travel with his wife and two kids to work with different oil companies doing seismograph work.

After several years with the oil companies, he took a job as a carpenter in the Phoenix area. He enjoyed the warm climate and decided to stay in Arizona for 35 years. He lived in the house that he built for close to 21 years before his passing, after suffering from several continuous strokes.

He was surrounded by his loving son Rusty (Sharanadee), daughter Tammy, and her children at the time of his passing. He loved boating and fishing trips with his kids to Apache Lake, Lake Powell, and Mexico. His favorite pastime was to hunt, fish and camp in the mountains around with his friends, kids, and grandkids. He enjoyed coming home to Manti and would make the trip to visit with his family several times a year.

Russel is survived by his children: Stephanie Walden (daughter of Lana Sterner), Rusty Braithwaite (Sharanadee), Tammy Braithwaite (children of Ilene Roth), Katrina (Dylan) Gragg (daughter of the late Brenda Jackson), his love of 35 years Jane Castle, her children: Sally Moreno, Sonja Johnston, nine grandchildren, Tage Woodside, Easton (Mariah) Pedersen, Jacquel Braithwaite, Cheyenne (Alex) Montoya, Kobe (Lexie) Braithwaite, Jazmen Hafen, Izayah Hafen, Drezden Jeffs, Cheveya Jeffs, and two great-grandchildren Mckinnly DeMill and Oaklynn Braithwaite.

Siblings are Cathy (Gary) Hammond, Diane Watt and Debra Chase. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Orvella, brother Tony, sister-in-law Lee, brother-in-law Kay Watt, and grandson Trent DeMill.

Dad, you will be truly and forever missed. We love you with all our hearts.

A celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at Manti Legion Hall, 185 S. Main St. Manti, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.