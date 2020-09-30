New Fountain Green doctor looks forward

to one-on-one with patients

By Lloyd Call

Associate Publisher

10-1-2020

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Dr. Daniel Alsup replaced retiring nurse practitioner Kristy Mangelson at the Central Valley Medical Center Fountain Green Clinic in August.

“It was time for a change, and we wanted to get to a less hectic rural setting for our family,” Alsup said.

Alsup married his wife Heidi in 1988 and they have two boys, Andrew and Garrett, who are both in college now. Andrew is married and Garrett is engaged.

Alsup grew up in Bear River (North Ogden) and graduated from Weber State University, before graduating from medical school in Washington, D.C. He did his residency at the University of Utah and has worked in North Ogden for the last 20 years.

Then COVID-19 came along and “all my opportunities for advancement just dried up,” he said. Coupled with a desire to move his family to a calmer location, and frustration with red tape and corporate medicine hassles, Alsup jumped at the chance to practice in Fountain Green when an opening came up.

“You have to take what is thrown at you. When the effects of COVID shut down a lot of stuff in Ogden, I had the choice of trying to open a private practice, or looking for a better environment,” he said.

Alsup always wanted to be a doctor. “I remember my AP biology teacher telling me, ‘You should be a doctor,’ and it sounded good to me. In high school, I got the nickname ‘Doctor Dan,’” he said.

Medical school was actually easier than I had heard, Alsup said. “Now, over the years, medicine has gotten complicated, with insurance and lawyers, and doctors just don’t get to do one-on-one with patients, and I really have been hating that. I believe doctors should be able to practice compassionate medicine,” he said.

“The best part about being a doctor is the personal relationship with patients, getting to know them, and helping them with their health needs over the years. I’m really looking forward to that in Fountain Green,” Alsup said.

The family couldn’t find a home in Fountain Green, so they now live in Nephi, and he commutes through Nephi Canyon to work. He and his wife love biking and outdoor activities. He is also an avid shooter. “I don’t kill things, I just don’t like that, but I love to shoot,” he said.

He showed off some targets with few if any hits outside the bullseye. “I got a highway patrol shooting instructor irritated with me because we squared off, he with his semi-auto 9mm Glock, me with a 357 mag revolver, and he hit a bowling pin after about six shots, and I took mine out with the first shot,” he chuckled. Alsup also enjoys collecting guns.

Patients who visit Alsup in Fountain Green will find him interesting; he is committed to learning about his patients and providing them with compassionate health care.