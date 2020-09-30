Mt. Pleasant gets USDA funding

for new treatment plant

By Rhett Wilkinson

10-1-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The Trump administration announced on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $5.2 million—$4.22 million loan and $980,000 in grant money—to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Mt. Pleasant.

What did Mt. Pleasant Mayor Michael Olsen think about that?

“If we got just a little more grant, then it would have been nicer,” Olsen said.

The city will have to increase the cost of water to pay off the loan, Olsen said. The loan is 81.2 percent of the USDA’s investment.

Olsen spoke further to the investment.

“[We’re] glad we can get it so we can get this going—so we can move forward with getting more water,” Olsen said.

Mt. Pleasant is receiving the loan and grant to build a culinary water treatment plant. Olsen said that the city is, “Trying to get [its] water project going.”

The loan and grant will also help the city add transmission piping and drill an additional well to ensure successful, reliable water distribution and treatment.

“Upgrading a city’s infrastructure has lasting effects on economic development, public health, and meeting the critical need for housing growth, which all fit in USDA’s mission of rural prosperity,” said Randy Parker, Utah State Director for USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Utah in building stronger and healthier communities.”

USDA funded Mt. Pleasant’s project through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

Mt. Pleasant’s population was 3,488 as of 2018, according to sources including the United States Census Bureau.