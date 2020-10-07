Donations sought for STEM equipment at MES

MANTI—The new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) coordinator at Manti Elementary is spearheading a fundraising drive to bring some much needed, and essential, equipment into the classroom.

Janet Johnson is asking local residents to donate any amount, even $5, to Manti Elementary from Oct. 19 through Oct. 29.

All funds collected up to $500 will be matched from an organization called Modern Woodmen, where Johnson is a volunteer leader.

The funds will be used to purchase computing and program items, robotics equipment, engineering supplies and science kits, she said.

This is STEMs first year at the Manti Elementary, she said, and the program is scheduled to run for three years.

“The kids love the hands-on learning they’re obtaining in this class and we’re hoping it instills in them the desire to learn more about these important fields that make such a valuable contribution to our local and global economy,” she said.

Please contact Janet Johnson if you have any questions at 851-7981. Please drop off or mail your checks to the Manti Elementary, 150 W. 100 S.

The Modern Woodmen matching fund program enables the company to show support for a community cause through fundraisers. The organization offers a unique blend of financial services, fraternal benefits and local-impact opportunities.