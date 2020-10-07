Betty Louise (Cloud) Madsen

Betty Louise (Cloud) Madsen passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by family (in person and Facetime) after 76 bright years on this earth on Aug. 12, 2020.

Born in Yakima, Washington to Orin Dorner and Mildred T. Cloud on Feb. 18, 1944, Betty “Bugs” was a happy and outgoing girl. She loved her sister Virginia, being a songleader, and singing in the church choir. At 18 she moved to San Francisco, California and quickly started her family. “Mom” fiercely loved and protected her kids until they were grown and happy.

Betty met and fell in love with her husband Ernest to whom she was married for 33 years. Throughout their life together, “Pansy-Violet” loved cooking and travel. Costa Rica, Paris and the Canal du Midi were her favorite destinations; their cabin on Upper Stephan Lake was her favorite place.

The Madsens taught Betty her favorite pastime – quilting with her sisters. Kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family, all knew they were loved and have homemade quilts to prove it. When Ernie served as Chair of the Board for the United Way of Anchorage, Betty supported the cause by recruiting, hosting and fundraising.

Survived by the love of her life, husband Ernie Madsen, sisters: Virginia Chissus (Paul), Vivian van Dijk (Richard), Shirley Whelen (Jaime), children: Dana Boyd (Charles) and Erik Henn, grandchildren: Lillian, Reilly and Jackson, and numerous nieces, nephews and the extended Madsen family.

To continue her legacy, please donate to the United Way of Anchorage, 701 W. 8th Avenue, Suite 230, Anchorage, AK 99501 – in honor of Betty Madsen.

Please join family and friends to remember Betty at a graveside service Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery, 700 S. State Street, Mt. Pleasant. A reception is immediately following the service.