David Merlin Christensen

David Merlin Christensen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend returned to his Father in Heaven Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 doing one of the things he loved most, hunting in the hills.

David was born March 30, 1950 to Merlin and Doris Christensen. He grew up living in Fountain Green, Kearns and Moroni. He married the love of his life, Linda Wilson on Feb. 6, 1970 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year. David and Linda were later sealed in the Provo Temple on March 20, 1984.

David grew up learning to work, starting at a young age with his grandpa Vincent Christensen on his farm. He worked hard his whole life to support his family. He worked at Norbest for 40 years, working in many different positions.

He worked shearing sheep and for many years sheared the sheep free of charge for the youth of Fountain Green that entered lambs in the Lamb Day show. David worked harder than anyone we know. When he wasn’t in the mountains he could easily be found fixing things around his house or backyard or making projects with things that would look like junk to anyone else, but he could turn it into something functional and amazing. David was not one to sit still, unless it was to watch a Jazz game, BYU game or Wheel of Fortune with his sweetheart.

David was an avid hunter. He loved being in the mountains, and fall hunting season was his favorite time of year. He couldn’t wait each year until he could pack the hunting trailer and head out to find the next great trophy. He enjoyed turning those trophies into taxidermy pieces as well as delicious smoked meats. David was well known for his smoked meats and everyone looked forward to them, especially during the holidays.

David’s greatest blessing in his life was his family. He especially loved to spend time with them hunting and camping. His favorite times were spent at “The Baldy”, his mountain property, which was his home away from home. He spent many hours working and improving this property. He loved family gatherings and reunions at The Baldy.

Roasting lamb in his lamb pit, making sourdough scones or pancakes, and taking the grandkids for four-wheeler rides were among his favorite things to do. David loved one-on-one time with members of his family. He enjoyed having family BBQ’s and parties at his house and loved working with Linda to make Christmas a special time for his family.

David loved music from a very young age. His favorites were classic rock and Christmas music, but he loved all types of music. He would serenade you with his favorite song or share facts about his favorite bands. He enjoyed going to and watching concerts. David had a beautiful singing voice and loved playing his guitar. He always had music playing wherever he was.

David served the community of Fountain Green for many years in many capacities. He served on the city council, Lamb Day committee and volunteer fire department. David loved sharing The Baldy with friends, neighbors, ward members and anyone that needed some peaceful time. He served as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attending the temple and serving as counselor to the bishop, young men’s leader, scout leader and most recently 11 year old primary teacher, which he loved.

David is survived by his wife, Linda and five children: Allen, Fountain Green, Diane Schmidt, (Russell), Stansbury Park, Teresa Ashworth (Shawn) Mt. Pleasant, Jeanine Mack (Spencer), Ephraim, and Sarah Christensen (Christopher), St. George; sister, Betty Nicholls, Fountain Green. They have 24 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. David is preceded in death by his parents Merlin and Doris Christensen, a sister Carol Robertson, and a grandson Kaden Matthew Mack.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Green City Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday Oct. 8 at the Fountain Green Chapel, 151 South 200 West from 5-8 p.m. with a family prayer at 8 p.m. If you are attending the funeral at the cemetery, please bring a chair and carpool if possible. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.