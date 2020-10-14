A Midsummer Night’s Dream
set in 1920 Appalachia
By Robert Stevens
Managing edior
10-15-2020
Despite meeting stringent pandemic-related safety requirements, the Snow College Theatre Department succeeded in making their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream available to theatre-goers last week.
“Our goal was to add light and life to this Shakespearean comedy, give audiences a chance to escape the real world for a few hours with fairies and lovers and magic,” said play director and theatre department chair, Andrew Nogasky. “The students rose to the occasion of the language, added their humor and joy and truly shined.”
The cast put a spin on this Shakespearean play with its setting in the Appalachian Mountains during the 1920s.
The production went from Oct. 7-10, and was produced with many COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Nogasky says. Despite the masks required for both audience and players, the production went smoothly and successfully, he says.
“They did wonderfully,” Nogasky said. ‘We are so grateful nearly every one of our patrons followed the safety procedures. Everyone acted in a generous communal spirit, wore their masks and practiced social distancing. I personally like to thank everyone’s patience and understanding.”
The Eccles Center box office sold out every night save opening night, and then only with 30 seats to spare.
The Courtiers
Theseus………Jordan Evans
Hippolyta……..Cambrie Bennett Howlett
Egeus………….Zac Webster
Hermia…………Katie Ray
Helena…………Juliana Gutierrez Arango
Lysander……….Michael Moya
Demetrius……….Parker Smith
Philostrate……….Noah Stephenson
The Artisans
Nick Bottom………Brynne Lamb
Peter Quince………Michaela Gladwell
Francis Flute………Harrison Clark
Tom Snout…………Nick Honey
Snug……………….Sarah DAnella
Robin Starveling……….Jaden Saari
The Fairies
Titania……………..Cambrie Bennett Howlett
Oberon……………Jordan Evans
Robin Goodfellow………Noah Stephenson
Peaseblossom…………Elisabeth Anderson
Cobweb……………..Anakha Asay
Moth……………….ShiAnne Sampson
Mustardseed………….Allegra Bar