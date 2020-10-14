A Midsummer Night’s Dream

set in 1920 Appalachia

By Robert Stevens

Managing edior

10-15-2020

Despite meeting stringent pandemic-related safety requirements, the Snow College Theatre Department succeeded in making their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream available to theatre-goers last week.

“Our goal was to add light and life to this Shakespearean comedy, give audiences a chance to escape the real world for a few hours with fairies and lovers and magic,” said play director and theatre department chair, Andrew Nogasky. “The students rose to the occasion of the language, added their humor and joy and truly shined.”

The cast put a spin on this Shakespearean play with its setting in the Appalachian Mountains during the 1920s.

The production went from Oct. 7-10, and was produced with many COVID-19 safety protocols in place, Nogasky says. Despite the masks required for both audience and players, the production went smoothly and successfully, he says.

“They did wonderfully,” Nogasky said. ‘We are so grateful nearly every one of our patrons followed the safety procedures. Everyone acted in a generous communal spirit, wore their masks and practiced social distancing. I personally like to thank everyone’s patience and understanding.”

The Eccles Center box office sold out every night save opening night, and then only with 30 seats to spare.

The Courtiers

Theseus………Jordan Evans

Hippolyta……..Cambrie Bennett Howlett

Egeus………….Zac Webster

Hermia…………Katie Ray

Helena…………Juliana Gutierrez Arango

Lysander……….Michael Moya

Demetrius……….Parker Smith

Philostrate……….Noah Stephenson

The Artisans

Nick Bottom………Brynne Lamb

Peter Quince………Michaela Gladwell

Francis Flute………Harrison Clark

Tom Snout…………Nick Honey

Snug……………….Sarah DAnella

Robin Starveling……….Jaden Saari

The Fairies

Titania……………..Cambrie Bennett Howlett

Oberon……………Jordan Evans

Robin Goodfellow………Noah Stephenson

Peaseblossom…………Elisabeth Anderson

Cobweb……………..Anakha Asay

Moth……………….ShiAnne Sampson

Mustardseed………….Allegra Bar