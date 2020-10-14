Kaden Scott Collad

Kaden Scott Collard, 28, returned to his Heavenly Father Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born on May 1, 1992 to Scott and Lisa Collard. He married the love of his life, Taryn Prows on March 17, 2012. He loved his family with all his

heart, he loved his kids more than anything in the world, they were the light of his life.

He was a great husband, father, son and brother. Kaden loved his nieces and nephews, and they him. Kaden was given the nickname Cheeto at work and soon his nieces and nephews were calling him “Uncle Cheeto”. He loved doing things with his family, especially playing softball, going camping, rides in the side by side. He was an expert on the balance board that he made and often helped us all try to learn.

Kaden was a skilled lineman and he loved his work, especially when he was working on the highlines with the helicopter. He was so proud that he was a 3rd generation lineman and followed in the footsteps of his dad and Grandpa Ron. He was excellent at what he did. He met many good friends in the trade.

Kaden was great at everything he did, he loved snowmobiling and was an excellent rider, he loved motorcycles, softball and hunting. We all love him and miss him deeply.

Kaden is survived by his wife Taryn, Mt. Pleasant; his children, Teegan Don Collard, Colby Stephen Collard, Gracie Mae Collard, and Colton Dean Johansen; his parents, Scott and Lisa Collard, Fountain Green; siblings, Lacey Jo (Cory) Rosenlof, Mt. Pleasant, Nicole Ann Collard (Garrett Clark), Ephraim, James Ronald (Brittany Simons) Collard, Moroni; grandma Sharon Collard, Fountain Green, grandma Peggy Thompson, Spring City, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his grandpa Jim Thompson, grandpa Ron Collard, uncle Clay Thompson, and aunt Stephanie Keller.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Fountain Green Cemetery. Viewings will be held Friday, Oct. 16, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at the Fountain Green Church (151 S 200 West). Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.