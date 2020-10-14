Carl E. Steck

Carl F. Steck, age 79, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 at his home in Richfield.

One of nine children, he was born May 2, 1941 to Sarah Neoma Braithwaite Steck and Fred A. Steck in Murray. He was raised in Manti, and graduated from Manti High School, class of 1959. He completed basic training with the Utah National Guard that same year.

Carl married Judy Jensen in 1962, later divorced. They had a daughter, Stacey (Kip) Prisbrey. He then married Wanda Irene Payne in 1970, later divorced. Together they were joined by son, Ashely Steck, daughters: Paige Steck Ballard, Meagon Irene Steck (deceased) and niece/daughter, Cindy Heaton Ledbetter.

Carl Steck Insurance Agency became his life’s career for 42 years. Ever the entrepreneur, he purchased the Richfield Shirt Stop and later Carl’s Jewelry. He was fascinated with clocks and watches and loved their ticks, chimes, and coo coos. He collected wind chimes from all his travels, then had to figure out a way to transport or ship them home.

Carl started Richfield City’s Christmas Light Parade that has continued to bring holiday magic and tradition to the area for over three decades. He was involved in the Rotary Club and a charter member of the Richfield Elks Lodge.

Carl loved yard work and gardening. He grew the best tomatoes in the neighborhood. He took up bee keeping as a hobby and named his little business A&P Honey Company after his children, Ashley and Paige. He enjoyed barbequing and having friends and neighbors over. Carl was the world’s most picky eater. However, he could always find his favorite dishes at the annual Steck Family Reunion’s pot luck.

Carl’s favorite saying was, “Do as I say, not as I do.” His kids are glad that saying is going with him.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Carl loved sports and especially BYU Cougar football where he was a season ticket holder in the south end zone row 21 for 25 years. Carl also loved watching his Los Angeles Dodgers and Utah Jazz. He considered himself the head coach for the Jazz from the couch. If you ever played HORSE on the driveway basketball court, you would usually lose because he was a master trick shooter from all angles.

He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis, softball, and especially golf. He coached and sponsored many community teams. Carl loved supporting his kids in their sports which continued with him attending and cheering for his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling countless miles over the years to support his Richfield Wildcats. If you were to check his blood color, you wouldn’t be surprised to learn that he bled red and blue.

Carl enjoyed traveling with business associates and family which left lasting impressions. He, Irene, and the kids enjoyed trips all over the states and many overseas places like England, Rome, Switzerland, and Portugal.

Carl was a friend to all both young and old. He made lifelong friends in the old 5th Ward Young Married Group as well as his friends and neighbors in his 11th Ward family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He loved growing up in the shadow of the Manti Temple. He held many church callings and was always generous and willing to lend a hand whenever needed. He was a devoted father, grandfather, businessman, and friend.

Carl will be dearly missed by his children: Ashley (Sabrina) Steck, Annabella; Paige (Brian) Ballard, Kent, Washington; Cindy (David) Ledbetter, Richfield; grandchildren: Jaylon (SeOnna), Jarica, Jakell, Jacie, Kelsey, Spencer, and Heaton; siblings: Jack (Jerry) Steck, Ephraim; Merlene (DuWayne) Anderson, Manti; Paul (Karen) Steck, Herriman and Sharon (Frank) Christensen, Centerfield; sister-in-law, Margie Steck, Salt Lake City; and many dear friends and neighbors who made life memorable.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Meagon Irene; grandson, Logan Del Ballard; siblings: Norma Steck, Lorna Sidwell, Bud Steck, and Verna Van Etten.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to the medical staff and care givers who took care of our Dad.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at noon in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield. Burial was in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Live streaming and condolences will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Carl’s obituary.