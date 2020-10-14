Doris Chapman Miner

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Doris Chapman Miner, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City.

Born March 21, 1928, in Manti, to Thomas Lyon and LaVern Maylett Chapman. She had two brothers and seven half-brothers and sisters.

Doris had a happy childhood growing up in Manti surrounded by family and friends. Upon graduation from Manti High School she attended Snow College before moving to Salt Lake City to work. It was there on a blind date that she met the love of her life, Lewis Charles Miner. They were married on Dec. 15, 1950 in the Manti Temple and enjoyed 66 happy years together. They were blessed with five children.

Through her married years, Doris enjoyed living in many states around the country and in Germany due to Lewis being in the U.S. Army and she made friends wherever she went; however, she always stayed a Manti girl and traveled there frequently to visit her parents and other relatives.

Doris was a talented homemaker and everywhere she lived her home was beautifully kept. Blessed with an engaging personality and a gift for conversation, she was a gracious hostess and enjoyed entertaining. An avid reader, she frequently could be found with a book nearby.

Family was very important to Doris. She was a warm and loving mother. She set a good example and taught her children righteous principles. Education was likewise important to her and she instilled a love of learning in her children. She loved each of her grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed when they came to her home.

Doris was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She especially loved being a Young Women leader and was a great influence for good.

She is survived by her five children: Douglas C. Miner (Lanette), Mesa, Arizona, Marilou M. Krstyen (Jeffrey), Salt Lake City, Suzanne M. Darais (Thomas), Salt Lake City, Stephen C. Miner, Alexandria, Virginia, and Jeffrey C. Miner (Loralee), Salt Lake City; sister-in-law Elaine M. Densley, Salt Lake City, 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Oct. 5, 2020 in Salt Lake City. Interment was in the Manti City Cemetery.