Bert Marlin Porter

Bert Marlin Porter 80, returned to his loving Heavenly Father Oct. 11, 2020.

Bert was born on May 21, 1940 to Norma Porter Jansson. He married the love of his life, Elva Zufelt Porter on June 8, 1963 and built their home to raise their family. Together they lived their lives in Mt. Pleasant, where they raised their two beautiful daughters, Tracy (Porter) Larsen and Kim (Porter) Sanderson.

Bert graduated from North Sanpete High School where he excelled in track, football and basketball. Upon graduating, he joined the Utah National Guard.

Bert spent most of his life working at the Moroni Processing Plant doing odd jobs until he found his passion as a mechanic. Bert worked alongside some of his lifelong best friends. He was a very hard worker but knew how to crack jokes to get the guys to laugh.

Bert loved to be outdoors, riding in the hills and hunting or working in his garage building and fixing. He was a handyman. Nothing could keep him down. He was also a gardener and a landscaper. He would pride himself on having a beautiful yard, no matter the season. Bert loved to go out shooting. He taught many of his grandkids and even great grandkids. The mountains were his sanctuary. If he wasn’t hunting with his sons-in-law, he was driving his side by side with his wife, daughters or great grandkids, finding beauty in every ride.

Bert is survived by his wife Elva, his children, Tracy (Chad) Larsen and Kim (Dale) Sanderson, his four grandkids, Candice, Lindsay, Cory and Alisha, and his five great-grandkids, Keerah, Braylin, Cooper, Dreyson and Oaklee.

Preceded in death by his mom, Norma Porter Jansson, his sister Betty Jansson and his uncle George Porter.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.