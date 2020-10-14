Isaac Cluff

Ghana Cape Coast Mission

Isaac Cluff has been called to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission and has been temporarily reassigned to the California Ventura Mission. Isaac will begin home his missionary training Oct. 14 and will fly to California Nov. 4.

Isaac will speak in the Ephraim 5th Ward Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. If you would like to you can watch it on Zoom. Meeting ID 671 778 2346. Passcode is Go&do.

Isaac is the son of Jerry and Kimberly Cluff and grandson of Jay and Janice Cluff of Manti, and Michael and Jolene Allphin of St. George.