Centerfield, Gunnison will give $445,000 from Cares to combined

By Ben Lasseter

Staff writer

10-15-2020

CENTERFIELD—The Centerfield City Council approved a measure along with Gunnison City to use CARES Act funds to cover most of this year’s Gunnison Valley Police Department (GVPD) funding.

In total, Centerfield CARES funding comes to $131,241, and Gunnison’s amount is $314,679, according to Colby Oliverson of the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget. Gunnison pays two-thirds of the police budget, and Centerfield one-third.

The amount each city receives from the CARES Act is slightly greater than their respective splits of the GVPD budget from March 1 through December 30, which amounts to $385,000. December 30 is the final day the state allows cities to use CARES funds on government entities whose daily functions have been impacted by the pandemic.

“It’s a pretty slam-dunk deal,” said Gary Keddington, an accountant for the two cities, while addressing the Gunnison Valley Police Board meeting on Sept. 21. Mayors Lorrie Nay of Gunnison and Tom Sorenson of Centerfield were in attendance.

The Centerfield City Council voted to confirm this use of the stimulus funds at last Wednesday’s council meeting. Gunnison city council confirmed it at their meeting the next day.

Also at the meeting, the council heard from Taylor White of White Sanitation about renewing the city contract with the company in 2021.

Centerfield has maintained a contract with White Sanitation since 1995, renewing every five years. White said the changes in the 2021-2025 proposal are reflections of employee costs.

One of those is raising the price for households of curbside service from $8.50 per cart to $10.50. They would also limit “bulky waste,” or items that one person alone cannot lift, to one per household per week, unless the household chose to pay $2 per month extra.

The service would also stop taking carpet. White said workers “have to bear hug” carpet, which commonly carry infestations when thrown away, and that is too hazardous to the health of the company’s workers.

Centerfield Recorder Lacy Belnap received recognition at the beginning of the meeting for completion of her municipal clerk certification. Leigh Ann Warnock, Ephraim city recorder and former president of the Utah Municipal Clerks Association, presented her with the certificate; she told those present that it was the equivalent of an associate’s degree.

Belnap will next try for her master’s municipal clerk.

Centerfield city council meetings take place on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Until construction of the new city hall is completed, they will continue to be held in the Gunnison Irrigation Company building at 110 S. Main Street.