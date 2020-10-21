Brice H. Roberts

Brice H. Roberts of Gunnison, Utah, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Oct. 15, 2020 at home in Gunnison.

He was born Jan. 31, 1931 in Gunnison to Howard and Grace Valera Larsen Roberts.

Brice married Shirley S. Sorensen on Nov. 10, 1948 in Centerfield. They had three sons together. She preceded him in death May 28, 2009.

Brice’s greatest love was Shirley, his boys, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends with whom he loved traveling camping and just being together.

Brice was an avid horseman and rancher. He knew how to do almost anything and do it well. He was a big supporter of his small community where he participated in and gave back to the Search and Rescue, the Riding Club, 4-H and even was named King Cowboy in 1994.

Brice is survived by his son, Greg H Roberts, Gunnison; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Roberts (Bartley) Jensen, Centerfield; sister Una Lowe, Salt Lake City; grandchildren: Jeremey Randy Roberts, Brandy Roberts (Nathan) Shaver, Brett (Christy) Jacobson, Kurtis (Kim) Jensen, Chad Roberts, Darin (Dawn) Roberts, Rachelle Roberts (Jamie) Satterfield; 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; sons: Randy Brice Roberts and Brad Arley Roberts.

Graveside services and interment were held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gunnison City Cemetery.