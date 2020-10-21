Erwin Jay Smith

Erwin Jay Smith passed away on the Oct. 18, 2020 at home due to complications from cancer. Erwin was born on Dec. 7, 1948 to Mahlon and Annie Mae (Gardiner) Smith, the second of seven children. He attended school in Lindon and Pleasant Grove graduating in 1967. He served in the Alaska/British Columbia LDS mission. He continued to serve the LDS church during his life in many capacities throughout the years including: Bishopric, Sunday School teacher, Young Men’s, and as a temple worker which he truly enjoyed.

He married Deon Beveridge for time and all eternity on March 4, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed/cursed (depending on one’s point of view) with three sons; Brett, Kayle and Justin.

Erwin worked hard throughout his life as a brick mason and coal miner. He was never one to shirk from a tough day’s work, taking pride in the fact that he made an honest living. He also served in the Utah National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Erwin was proud of his time in Delta and Alpha companies of the 1457th Engineer Battalion and of his service in support of Desert Storm. After finishing his service to his country in uniform, he continued to serve as he revitalized the American Legion Post 4 in Mt. Pleasant during which time he served as the commander for several years.

Erwin supported his three sons and their families in all their endeavors throughout the years.

Grandpa Erwin and Grandma Deon were delighted with their 19 grandchildren as they tried to attend most events of grandchildren’s events to support them. It didn’t matter whether it was football, dance, softball, baseball, soccer, boxing, choir, basketball, wrestling, Scouts, young women’s, a mission, an academic achievement, military service or a graduation; Grandpa would be there to cheer/console, congratulate, love and let them know that he cared for each of them.

Erwin is survived by his wife of 49 years Deon, his three sons, Brett (Merri), Kayle (Shelley), and Justin (Sara) and 19 (plug four additional that married in) grandchildren; his mother-in law Rosalyn Beveridge, his sisters Renda Bahr, Denise Sorensen, Cindy (Kerry Graves), three brothers Dan (Jane) Smith, Tod (Krystal) Smith and Tony Smith. Preceded in death by his parents Mahlon and Annie Mae Smith, father-in law Darrell Beveridge, and two brother in-laws Kent Sorensen and Carl Bahr.

A viewing will be held from Monday the Oct. 26, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the services at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant 1st Ward chapel.

Erwin will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery with military honors provided by the Utah National Guard, American Legion Post 4, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9276. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.