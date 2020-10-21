Evelyn Loraine Rawlings

Evelyn Lorraine Rawlings, born 100 years ago on July 26, 2910, mother of six, who lived to see her family through five generations, passed away peacefully on Sunday night, Oct. 11, 2020 at her home in Moroni.

An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Evie was dedicated to a life of service. She loved all people which is demonstrated by how many peoples’ lives she touched in the course of her active life.

Evie is survived by her younger brother, Ross Eads, and five of her six children, J.B. Rawlings, Washington; Chip Rawlings, California; Kay Giblette, Utah; Craig Rawlings, California; and Scott Rawlings, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her third eldest, Steve Rawlings, and her husband, John (Doc) Rawlings.

Evie was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the oldest of nine children whose parents settled in Laramie, Wyoming. She grew up in Laramie and pursued studies in home economics at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

She had a passion for design and improving her surroundings with an indomitable spirit when focused on one of her many projects. These projects involved church service, offering a sanctuary for a child or adult in need, her residential landscaping business, her wedding cake catering business, quilting, knitting or needlework for her family, a teaching moment for her family or her church, interior decorating, or traveling and adventuring with her family to a new destination.

Evie lived without reservation with a quick smile and laughter that was always infectious, filling the room with her personality.

Evie leaves a rich legacy for all who were fortunate to cross paths with her: of unconditional service; of returning aggression with kindness; of generous charitable giving; of treating all people as God’s children, precious and her equals; of continuous learning; of how to live within budget and without debt; and, of knowing when to dance, to sing, or to share a comforting meal.

Her hobbies included dancing, baking, quilting, needlework, tennis and golf. Notably, three golf hole-in-ones are amongst her accomplishments, including one on the seventh hole at Pebble Beach.

Evie is deeply loved and missed by all her family and friends across five generations.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Moroni Stake Center with a visitation from 9-9:40 a.m. at the church. Interment in the Ben Lomond Cemetery (526 2850 N. St, Ogden) at 3 p.m. Please follow State COVID restriction by wearing masks and social distance please.

Evelyn’s family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to support Latter-day Saint Charities (Humanitarian Services). Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.