Rodney Cox

Our beloved Husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend Rodney Cox completed his earthly journey Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He slipped peacefully into his long-anticipated reunion with his Lord and Savior. He was also reunited with his beloved son Scott and daughter Leigh Ann. He chose to be at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Rodney was born March 19, 1934, in Manti, Utah, to Grant W. Cox and Elizebeth LuDean Hougaard. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church positions.

Rodney graduated from Manti High School in 1952. During that time, he enlisted in the National Guard. He went on to graduate from Snow College with his sweetheart Marlene both graduating at the same time. After Snow College, they were married in the Manti Temple for all time and eternity on July 16, 1954. He decided to fulfill his duty to his country and enlisted in the Army. One of his first duty stations was Wiesbaden, Germany. He was able to bring his wife and four-month-old son for the 13 months he was stationed overseas.

After returning home, he worked on the family farm and then made his way to Logan to earn his bachelor’s degree. Upon receiving his degree, he moved his family to Sugar City, Idaho, where he worked at St. Anthony’s Youth Training Center. He loved his work and had many good and cherished experiences.

He family went back to Logan with four kids and one on the way to obtain his master’s degree. He graduated in 1971 from USU and moved to Hurricane to work as a guidance counselor dividing his time between Dixie High and Hurricane High schools and eventually moved back home to Manti. They had child number six to make their family complete. He enjoyed his 25 years as a guidance counselor and was a lifetime farmer.

Grandpa was well known for always wanting to hear and share stories. The grandkids would always say, “Grandpa, tell me about the good old days” and then Grandpa would invite them to sit by him and tell him their stories. He loved sitting with his sweetheart on the front porch or sitting by his fire and reminiscing about how richly blessed their lives have been. Grandpa loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Shortly before his passing, he enjoyed being at Fish Lake, casting his fishing rod one last time with family: What a cherished memory.

A couple of the most gratifying memories was serving a mission together for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nashville, Tennessee, from 2000 to 2001 and serving as ordinance workers in the Manti Temple for 10 years.

Rodney is survived by; wife Marlene Cox; children: Stephen, (Julie) Cox, Manti; Kerri, (Scott) Madsen, South Jordan; Lisa (Bradley) Oliverson, St. George; Kristen (Michael) Smith, St. George; 26 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, brothers Douglas, (Joyce) Cox, Manti and Merrill (Doris) Cox, Manti.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m at the Manti Stake Center, 555 East Union St. Manti, UT. Burial was in the Manti City Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion and Utah Honor Guard. Online condolences and live streaming of the services at www.maglebymortuary.com under Rod’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Inouye, Gunnison Valley Home Health, and Hospice for Rodney’s loving care.