Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Maximus Theodore Betham was born to Ene and Samantha Betham of Ephraim on Oct. 5, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.

Asher Lavar Luke was born to Kennedee Starr and Orion Luke of Centerfield on Oct. 6, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces.

Liam Thomas Cooley was born to Justin and Marissa Cooley of Gunnison on Oct. 7, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds 8 ounces.

Jazmine Marie Alejandra Uresti was born to Bryanna Marie Uresti of Centerfield on Oct. 12, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.