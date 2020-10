Shepherd~Hansen

Joel and Cheryl Shepherd of Moroni are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Shantell Rowe Shepherd to Cody James Hansen, son of Cody and Tiffany Hansen of Eagle Mountain.

They will be married Oct. 24, 2020. There will be a celebration in their honor that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Sage Canyon Ranch Barn, 1100 Center St., Fountain Green.

The couple is registered at Amazon and Walmart.