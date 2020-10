Dyson Jay Allen

Dyson Jay Allen has been called to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Idaho Pocatello Mission. Dyson completed the home missionary training and arrived in his mission area on Oct. 14, 2020.

Dyson is the son of Michael and Laurie Allen, Sterling; grandson of Allen and Louise Jensen, Redmond; and the late Calvin and Dixie Allen of Draper, Utah.