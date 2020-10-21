Mt. Pleasant woman killed

as she is ejected from her car

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

10-22-2020

MT.PLEASANT—A Mt. Pleasant woman passed away after being ejected from her vehicle as it rolled during a one-person car accident on Sunday afternoon.

Gayle Seely, 64, was driving her 2004 Chevy Trailblazer north at 2:14 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 on U.S. 89 at mile marker 281 near Mt. Pleasant. Seely was not wearing a seat belt and speeding. While making a pass when for unknown reasons, she overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A witness who was on the scene at the time of the accident told the Messenger the driver’s car rolled and flipped multiple times before coming to a stop in a field east of U.S. 89.

People gathered quickly on the scene of the accident to help as best they could, the witness said. She also said the emergency response from EMTs and the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office was very fast.

When the vehicle left the roadway, it began to roll, ejecting Seely, the only occupant. Seely died on-scene. She was taken to a medical examiner, according to the UHP.