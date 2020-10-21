Cox leading governor’s race, but canidates join in civility iniative

10-22-2020

Fairview resident and Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is a heavy favorite to become Utah’s next governor, according to a new poll.

In the latest Desert News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll released Oct. 19, Cox is preferred by 50 percent of voters sampled, compared to 26 percent for his Democratic challenger Chris Peterson.

Regardless of who wins, the two candidates have joined together to support a return to civility in politics, stated Cox’s campaign in a press release.

The two candidates have released a series of joint public service announcements that can be viewed online: We Approve; Stand United; One Nation.

In one video, the candidates agree they will fully support the results of the presidential election and commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

“While our national political dialogue continues to decline, Chris and I agree that it’s time we expect more of our leaders and more of each other,” said Cox. “Utah has an opportunity to lead the charge against rank tribalism and commit to treating each other with dignity and respect.”

Peterson agreed with the sentiment, saying, “The time-honored values of a peaceful transition of power and working with those with whom we differ are an integral part of what it means to be an American. It is time to reforge a national commitment to decency and our democratic republic.”