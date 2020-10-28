Political fervor before election

10-29-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Dale Lewis put up 10 flags in support of President Donald Trump outside his Fortress Clothing warehouse on Monday, Oct. 19. The following Wednesday morning, he found all but two were gone, and the two remaining had been ripped from their posts.

Lewis said a neighbor in Spring City with a flag in their yard had inspired him to express support for the re-election of the president. What bothered him the most about the stolen flags, he said, was that someone in his community had deliberately suppressed his expression of speech.