School district dashboard shows COVID cases in schools

By Suzanne Dean

10-29-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Superintendent Nan Ault has posted a “dashboard” on the North Sanpete School District website listing numbers of coronavirus cases in the school district.

At a school board meeting Tuesday Oct. 17, Ault said the dashboard will show the number of positive coronavirus cases among staff and students as well as the number of staff and students who are quarantined at any given time.

So far, most students and staff who have been quarantined have been exposed in their families or the community, not in the school, Ault noted.

Parents have asked for transparency, “which I agree with,” she said, adding that the figures would be updated every three weeks.

She also showed the school board a COVID-19 checklist from the Central Utah Public Health Department listing steps the school needed to take in handling a positive case.

When a confirmed case or the need for quarantine comes up, the school might be able to fall back on the health department to contact the parents and do further contract tracing. But Ault said the personal touch is important to families.

When a case came up recently at North Sanpete High School, “it was certainly important that these parents had a phone call from someone they knew who was connected to the schools….

“I made phone calls last weekend, and these parents and families were grateful that I made the call and talked to them about where they needed to go, and how this works with schools, and how they can get assistance,” she said.

Ault also reported that if a student or staff member is quarantined, they will now be eligible for a rapid test on their seventh day in isolation.

Up to now, the rapid tests have been available in Juab but not in Sanpete County. But the health department is expanding availability to Sanpete.

School nurses will be trained to administer the tests, and the results will be available the same day. If a student or staff member tests negative, he or she will be able to return to school the next day, rather than being out of school for at least 10 days, the usual minimum time in quarantine.

“This is great news for students and staff,” she said.

In other discussion, Allynne Mower, principal at Fairview Elementary, reported to the board on her school.

Fairview has 221 students attending in person and 28 attending online, for a total of 249 students, she said. That’s down 16 students from enrollment at the end of last year.

She believes most students who attended last year, but aren’t enrolled this year are being home schooled, but they will return to in-person learning once schools start operating without masks and social distancing.

“The masks, to be honest, they’re kind of hard to teach in,” she said. It’s hard to observe children’s emotions when they’re wearing masks. And, she said, some learning in kindergarten and first grade depends on students being able to see their teachers’ lips.

“But it’s manageable, and the kids are amazing and are willing to wear them [masks].”

She said she was talking to some students about why they needed to follow the rules and wear their masks. One child responded that students needed to wear their masks so they could stay in school “because my mom’s not a teacher.”

Mower talked about the challenges the school is facing in getting students up to speed academically. She showed some charts on the number of students in kindergarten through third grade who are behind a grade level in reading.

“The crazy part is the red…as they came back to school, you can see compared to previous years, we see a lot more students who are intensely behind,” she said.

The administration and teachers have set a goal of getting 80 percent of students up to grade level in language arts by the end of the school year, she said.

In math, the school has a goal of getting 70 percent to grade level by year end. At the time the goal was set, 61 percent met the benchmark.

Mower said the school has changed its paraprofessional staffing model. The school used to have several paraprofessionals work as a team to serve one grade.

This year, with funds from the state “Teacher and Student Success Accounts” (TSSA), Fairview has been able to hire enough teaching assistants to assign one assistant to every class.

She thinks the new staffing plan is working. Paraprofessionals observe students throughout the schools day. When a “para” sees a child struggling, the para can help the child immediately or be more aware of the child’s needs when instructing the child in small group of individual settings, she said.