10-29-2020

SPRING CITY—“Now Playing: School Lunch” was the theme for National School Lunch Week at Spring City Elementary School from Oct. 12-16.

Putting together the observance were the school’s nationally recognized lunch ladies, Jeanette Turpin, and her assistant Anna King.

Parents are normally able to have lunch with their children during National School Lunch Week. But because of COVID-19, that wasn’t possible.

So King and Turpin went to work, providing activities for the students.

Oct. 12 marked “wear your favorite hat” day. On Oct. 13, students wore tie-dyed shirts, and Oct. 14 was “crazy socks day.”

Students wrote their favorite film on Oct. 12 on large “tickets.” They also got to stand the same day on the red carpet and have their picture taken with Hollywood props.

The students wrote their names on tickets to be drawn for a “movie night bag of goodies.” The two winners on Oct. 14 were Kamy Drew and Kayla Peterson, both third-graders.

School librarian Pam Anderson said “the kids seemed to enjoy it.”

“It was nice to have something happen with National [School] Lunch week when the parents couldn’t come,” Anderson said.