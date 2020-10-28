Kerry Lynn Sorenson

Kerry Lynn Sorenson, 62, passed away at the home of his son, Alexander, in Lake Oswego, Oregon earlier this week.

Kerry was born to C. Lynn Sorenson (dec.) and Rilla Dee Sorenson (wife of Roland Beck) in Gunnison, Utah in December 1957 and grew up in Axtell, Utah. After graduating from Gunnison Valley High School in 1976, he attended Harvard University, graduating in 1982 with a degree in Applied Math with an emphasis in computer science.

He interrupted his education to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Padova, Italy. On his return he married Kimberley Heuston in the Salt Lake Temple; they were later divorced.

He received an MBA from Stanford University in 1984 and went on to a successful career in Silicon Valley. There he met Renee Cardobes. He was the father of five children: Mark (Natalie) Sorenson, Jennifer Lynn Sorenson, Alexander (Emily) Sorenson, Andrew (Sarah) Sorenson, and Elissa Cardobes-Sorenson and seven grandchildren.

An accomplished pianist, dancer, and painter who maintained friendships throughout the world, Kerry loved beauty and his family. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, mother, siblings; Brett (Lisa), Janalee Burbank (Scott), Garth (Jacque), and Sharee. His brother, Todd, and father preceded him in death.

Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in the Centerfield 1st Ward Chapel. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Kerry’s obituary. Interment will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice.