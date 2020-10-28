Happy Bithday to Richard Stevens

on his 80th birthday

Happy 80th birthday Richard Stevens

Richard Stevens will celebrate his 80th birthday with his family on Ephraim Oct. 31. Richard considered himself one of the few original living true Ephraimites, having been born and spending most of his life there.

His parents were Leon and Francis Stevens and brothers are Grant, Lloyd and Charley. All of his grandparents were converts to the LDS church and immigrated and settled in Sanpete Co. Richard met Marie at BYU at a Halloween party.

They were married 55 years ago in the Manti temple and are the parents of five children: Allan, Ephraim; Greg, Louisiana; Kathryn, Mt. Pleasant; Heather, Elkridge; and Kert, Mona. He has been blessed with 20 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Richard attended school in Ephraim and graduated from Manti High School, Snow Collage, BYU, and University of Arizona. He spent 30-plus years with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources as a research biologist and project leader at Great Basin Experiment Station.

Marie has been at Richard’s side in all activities, raising children, in serving LDS missions in Kirtland Historic sites, Nauvoo Temple, and Ephraim LDS Institute. They have served 22 years as temple ordinance workers in the Manti Temple. They have enjoyed traveling to 42 countries. They enjoy the mountains.

Richard says that every day in the mountains is a great day. Richard enjoys church history, settlement of the west history, family history, and working in his shop. His greatest joy is spending time with children, from ball games to big game hunting in South Africa.

Richard says life is great, make the most of each day, be optimistic, learn to forgive and forget, and don’t worry about what others think. Try every day to be a better person and live the gospel of Jesus Christ.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RICHARD