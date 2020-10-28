Gary Mitchell is new county planning, zoning administrator

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

10-29-2020

MANTI—Sanpete County is bringing on a new planning and zoning administrator.

Gary Mitchell will assume the position. His predecessor, James Erickson, is resigning.

Mitchell and his family are moving after living in the Salt Lake valley and currently, Santaquin.

“We like the small-town atmosphere,” Mitchell said, noting that he and his family wanted to get to an area like this.

Since Mitchell has a construction background, he is looking forward to a change in his “usual work habits,” he said. In those construction roles, has usually been on the “tail end of things” regarding the planning and zoning process, he said. Now, he gets to guide that process, Mitchell said.

And regarding that process, Mitchell said he will “make sure everything has quality to it.”

Mitchell is looking forward to overcoming the challenge of understanding the process and making sure that he’s “capable for any issue that can arise,” he said.

Mitchell said he is most excited about “the new opportunities.”

“I’m just excited for the opportunity and I look forward to making a difference,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell “interviewed well” and “will work well with James,” Sanpete County Commissioner Steven Lund said in the Oct. 20 commission meeting.

Lund said Mitchell has six months to complete his zoning certification through the International Code Council.

Mitchell will make $21.70 per hour, Sanpete County Auditor Stacey Lyon said in the meeting.

Mitchell started work on Monday.

Erickson was in the position for about 13 months before resigning, he said.

“There are multiple reasons for my resignation – a combination of things that are not acceptable to me at this stage of my life, most of which are not controlled by anyone or anything,” Erickson said.

Erickson said he is remaining in the post to train Mitchell until he feels comfortable with the job.