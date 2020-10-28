Halloween continues during COVID, with a few exceptions

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

10-29-2020

With a new coronavirus pandemic still in our laps, many adjustments are being made to Sanpete County Halloween celebrations this year.

Rising cases of COVID-19 and serious urgings from the governor’s office to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus in all areas of the state—including Sanpete, which has now been designated a high risk area—have resulted in reduced celebrations.

While some traditional Halloween events have been canceled, others are carrying on with adaptations to improve organizational oversight during the public health crisis.

No restriction on door-to-door trick or treating has been imposed on any government level, but per the directive from the governor’s office, masks are mandated in any public indoor setting or outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

Manti

The Manti City Trunk or Treat event, which traditionally filled Manti Main Street with hundreds of costumed kids and their families has been canceled this year.

The annual Manti Elementary Halloween parade will carry on this year, and children can wear their costumes all day on Friday, Oct. 30, and will have parties in their classrooms. The parade will take place on Main Street at 10:15 a.m. and parents may watch the parade on Main Street from their cars, social distance on the sidewalk or watch at home on channel 3.

The Manti High Halloween Dance has been canceled due to COVID-19. However they will allow the students to trick or treat around the school at the end of the day on Friday. No costume masks will be allowed.

Ephraim City

Ephraim City Recreation is hosting a Halloween event on Main Street tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

In order to keep the event safe in regards to COVID-19 guidelines, attendees will need to check in at the corner of 200 North Main Street, near the Malt Shop to get an admittance wristband and some candy. Face masks will be required to participate in the event.

Ephraim City is asking participants to go in the same direction throughout the event to encourage social distancing. The event will start at 200 North and go all the way down to 100 South, cross the street and head back up.

There will be no parade at Ephraim Elementary School this year. Children can wear their costumes all day, parties will be held in the classrooms. School will be excused at 12 p.m. tomorrow. The kindergarten classes will have their parties today.

Students at Ephraim Middle School are allowed to dress up on Halloween and will be excused at noon tomorrow.

Spring City

Students at Spring City are allowed to wear simple costumes and are having class parties. Lunch room is decorated and there will be no parade this year.

Moroni City

A community trunk or treat event will be held in Moroni on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. on Center Street. There will be a trunk decorating contest, and participants in the contest or those simply handing out candy need to set up their trunk or treat vehicle between the hours of 2:45-3 p.m. To enter the contest cont

act Ehrika at 385-286-8212.

Moroni Elementary School students will be parading around the block of the school in costume at 11:50 a.m. Parents who want to watch are asked to stay in their cars.

Mt. Pleasant City

Mt. Pleasant Elementary students will have their costume parade around the school block at 11 a.m. Parents are asked to remain in their parked cars if they want to watch the parade.

North Sanpete Middle School students can wear costumes to school tomorrow, but the Spook Alley has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Fairview

Fairview Elementary students will have a costume parade that starts Friday at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street at City Hall and goes to the bank and back.

The only gathering allowed is between households unless social distancing is followed and masks are worn. Students are encouraged to wear their costumes all day. Early release will happen for students at 12:30 p.m.

Fountain Green

Fountain Green Elementary students will parade in costumes around the city park from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Attendees are asked to social distance and wear masks.

The Fountain Green Lions Club will host a trunk or treat event on Saturday at the city park and a haunted park event on Friday, and again on Nov. 3-7 starting at 7 p.m. Admittance to the haunted park is $5 per person and masks are required.

Gunnison Valley

Trunk or treat has been canceled due to COVID and there will be no school costume parades.