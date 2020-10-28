Missing Manti man found

dead in canyon

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

10-29-2020

MANTI—The body of an elderly man from Manti who was missing for several days has been found.

Raymond “Larry” Loren Yoss, 88, of Manti was found dead Saturday night after his vehicle was found up Ephraim Canyon above Joe’s Valley.

According to Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Detective Derick Taysom, search and rescue teams went up to the location where they found Yoss’s vehicle and then they found his body down a steep incline close by. The incline was so steep, it took multiple team members to retrieve his body.

Taysom says the Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

“Thank you Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office and all other teams that helped search for my Great Uncle Larry Raymond Yoss,” said Ralina Galliway on the SCSO Facebook page after Yoss was found. “Please send all our families love and blessings to the hunters and search team that found his car and body. I can’t help but know that was a very hard task, but thank you from the bottom of my heart and soul for bringing our family closure.”

Yoss was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 22. A statewide Silver Alert was broadcast to help find him. He was reported to have been seen last on Monday, Oct. 19. Yoss was driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry and was initially reported to possibly be driving out-of-state before he was eventually found up Ephraim Canyon.