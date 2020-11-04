Snow College face-to-face instructions to continue

By Robert Green

Staff writer

11-5-2020

EPHRAIM—Snow College announced its plan to continue with face-to-face instruction for the rest of the semester after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

However, Snow College President Bradley Cook said, “We are experiencing an elevated case count currently and we need to be ever more vigilant. If we can continue to control infection rates to a manageable level, we will remain open and classes will continue face to face after Thanksgiving.”

Sanpete County has been designated as a high risk area for COVID-19 until further notice. On Snow’s website, employees and students are encouraged to continue to use face coverings, protect each other, distance themselves and report COVID-19 cases.

The college also plans to resume face-to-face classes as regularly scheduled on Jan.11 for spring semester, said Cook.

This decision was made by college leaders after listening to student feedback and carefully considering the metrics that matter—specifically current COVID-19 cases on campuses and the number of hospitalizations, Cook said.

Snow College is one of the few institutions in the nation still offering most of its classes face-to-face. Cook thanked employees and students for their efforts that have allowed students the opportunity to stay on campus, learning in person.

Cook also asked the college community to practice preventative behaviors including wearing a face covering and avoiding large, casual social gatherings.

“With everyone’s commitment to protect each other, we believe we can finish this semester and have another successful semester amidst this pandemic,” Cook said. “We will continue to monitor the number of cases and hospitalizations we have, and we will continue to work closely with our local health officials and take direction from state leaders.”

Cook noted that if there are significant changes in the data shared via the COVID-19 dashboard or other sources, the administration will reassess the decision and notify the college community of any changes.

“We must do our part to slow the spread,” he said. “Let’s protect those that are most vulnerable to this disease.”

A video announcing this decision and all COVID-19 related updates can be found at snow.edu/ready.