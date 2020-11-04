Derrin Owens, Steve Lund

win seat in Legislature

By Ben Lasseter

Staff writer

11-5-2020

Sanpete County legislative seat races saw local Republican figures already serving in office substantially defeat minor party candidates.

In the 24th District state senate seat race, Republican candidate Derrin Owens from Fountain Green defeated Warren Rogers of the Independent American Party.

Steve Lund, current Sanpete County commissioner, was elected to take over the Utah House seat for District 58 that Owens will leave behind.

Carl Albrecht was re-elected to assume the Utah House District 70 seat.

In Sanpete County, Rep. Owens received 9,824 votes (89%) to Rogers’ 1,210. In the whole district, 36,829 (90%) voters preferred Owens over 3,980 for Rogers.

“It’s exciting and scary at the same time, to be elected, but I’m humbled by the support of District 24,” Owens said.

He said there are “a lot of issues ahead” to deal with. He said balancing the state budget and revamping the “rural economy” would be priorities.

Before talking about his victory, Rep. Owens thanked retiring senator Ralph Okerlund and his family for 12 years as an “amazing, dedicated leader.”

Steve Lund of the Republican Party received 9,230 votes in Sanpete County, amounting to 83% of the vote. Russell Hatch of the Constitutional Party got 1,248 (11%) and J. Homer Morill 598 (5%). District-wide, 13,714 (85%) voted for Lund, 1,693 (10%) for Hatch and 767 (5%) for Morill.

Lund said he was “grateful to serve.”

“I’m a little nervous about it, but I’m grateful for men like Representative Owens and Representative Albrecht from down south and Senator David Hinkins from across the mountain,” he said.

Lund said he would bring focus to agriculture, natural resources, public lands and education as areas that “work together for the betterment of the state.”

He thanked the people of “sister counties” Sanpete and Juab for electing him.

“I’ll work my hardest to maintain that support,” he said. “For those that didn’t support me, I’ll work as hard as I can to earn their support.”

Republican candidate Carl Albrecht earned 153 (90%) votes in Sanpete County and 13,790 (82%) in the district to take the Utah House District 70 election. Democrat Jessica O’Leary received 17 votes in Sanpete County and 3,098 overall.

“I am just thankful and honored to serve again and that the people of District 70 have put their confidence in me,” Albrecht said. “I will continue to represent the district and rural Utah the way I have the last four years and work hard for them.”

In Utah, state senators are elected for four-year terms, and representatives for two-year terms.