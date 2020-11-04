Fire restrictions extended to

Nov. 30 in Central Utah

11-5-2020

Fire managers in Central Utah have extended fire restrictions on public lands in Sanpete County until Nov. 30 due to drought, warm weather and unusually dry fuel conditions.

This fire order was imposed by Wade Snyder, Utah Assistant Fire Management Officer and Brian Cottam, Utah State Forester.

The order applies to public lands throughout Utah. There are to be no open fires of any kind, except for improved campgrounds and picnic areas, where running water is present. For more information visit utahfireinfo.gov.

Fire managers said that this extension will be evaluated daily by fire leadership and will be rescinded as soon as conditions allow. Some areas of the state may be opened to allow open burning before others.