Vet organizations ask for veterans to be remembered on Nov. 11

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

11-5-2020

Sanpete County’s five active veterans’ organizations would like residents to remember and honor our service veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, this year.

And if possible, all veterans and current service men and women are encouraged to join a post in their communities.

Our veterans receive a well-deserved, if not somewhat limited, recognition, on Veteran’s Day, said a spokesperson. “No one has sacrificed more for the freedom, integrity and values of our country,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, too many of our veterans suffer health and social issues that that may be related to military service. Where does a veteran in need seek help to receive the benefits they earned by service to our country? Fortunately, we have veteran organizations in our county that can help, but we need the help of veterans to strengthen our veteran’s organizations in this effort.”

Sanpete County has five active veteran organizations, four American Legion Posts and one Veterans of Foreign Legion Post. Nationally both organizations have been in existence for more than 100 years. They are the: Centerfield American Legion Post 107, serving Gunnison Valley; Manti American Legion Post 31, serving Ephraim and Manti area; Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post 4, serving Fairview, Mt. Pleasant and Spring City; Moroni American Legion Post 107, serving Ft. Green, Wales, Chester and Moroni; and Veterans of Foreign Post 9276 located in Mt. Pleasant, with members from many communities.

Sanpete VFW and American Legion work together to ensure that veterans receive military honors at funerals and memorial services. This might be the most important reason for veterans to join a local veterans post, the spokesperson said. Those who serve honorably and faithfully have earned these solemn and sacred rites. The Sanpete American Legion Posts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars also provide veterans commemorations on Memorial Day and Veterans Day throughout the Sanpete Valley.