Museum’s traveling artist works on display, reception is postponed

11-11-2020

FAIRVIEW—Local artist Caoimhe Aibhilin will be displaying her new photographic art exhibit as the new rotating artist at the Fairview Museum.

The reception to honor the artist and her art is postponed until sometime in December. Notice will be sent out through the Messenger when the reception will take place. The exhibit will be displayed from Friday, Nov. 20 until Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Caoimhe (pronounced Kiva) is an artist, photographer, avid reader and a transplant from New England. She is the mother of two boys.

Her favorite things to photograph, other than her sons, are all things in nature’s and God’s creation, said Donna Seager, museum spokesperson. Caomihe also likes to photograph people in unguarded moments and peaceful, happy scenes like tea rooms and picnics.

She has hot cocoa every morning, even in high summer, and is well known for her love of cake, cupcakes, donuts and dark chocolate, Seager said. She absolutely detests cold weather, but Christmas is her favorite time of year.

The Fairview Museum encourages patrons to come out and support local artists. Winter hours are Tuesday thru Thursday noon to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.