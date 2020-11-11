North Sanpete students get a

boost in finacial literacy

11-11-2020

North Sanpete School District elementary school students will start learning about savings and other money management skills during the first part of November, thanks to two Utah-state programs on financial literacy.

The Utah Jump$tart Coalition and my529, Utah’s educational saving plan, are pleased to support a financial literacy campaign from Nov. 2 – 13 with North Sanpete School District elementary schools, according to spokesperson Jenny Sass.

Participating schools include Fairview Elementary, Fountain Green Elementary, Mt. Pleasant Elementary, Moroni Elementary and Spring City Elementary.

Parents will receive information about investing for future college or technical school expenses with my529. If they open a my529 account and contribute $10, they can receive a $10 match as long as promotional funds are available. Learn more at my529.org/north-sanpete.

Utah Jump$tart Coalition will provide more than 65 elementary teachers with resources for financial literacy concepts that integrate with math, social studies and language arts curricula. Resources include a downloadable, interactive Utah Jump$tart K-6 Toolkit, as well as books, lesson plans and my529 promotional materials.

The campaign also includes a student art contest called “My Future Job” to encourage students to think about their career paths. Students can create artwork of themselves in their chosen career, and teachers will choose the top design from each class to submit to the Utah Jump$tart Coalition. Four winners will be randomly selected from each school. Prizes include VISA gift cards.

All contest participants will be entered into a grand prize drawing sponsored by my529. One grand prize winner will receive a $100 my529 college savings certificate, according to a press release.