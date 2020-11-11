Ralph Duane “Pete” Jensen

Ralph Duane “Pete” Jensen, 90 of Moroni, Utah, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Nephi.

He was born Oct. 28, 1930 to William and Elsie Sorensen Jensen in Moroni, Utah, the youngest of three children. He married Carolyn Jensen in 1958 in Mt. Pleasant. They are the parents of two children, Juanita and Richard.

Pete served active duty in the U.S. Army for 24 years. His deployments included Korea, Vietnam, Okinawa, Thailand and several other countries in the Far East. He was also stationed in Hawaii, Fort Douglas, San Francisco and San Pedro, California; White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

After retirement he moved his family to Moroni where he filled several jobs around the community. Pete was an avid hunter, rock hound and marksman. He loved to camp with his family, enjoyed photography and exploring the country.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his kids Juanita (Val) and Richard (Kesli), his grandson Robert McEvoy (Sheremy) and four great grandkids: Logan, Alexandrea, Zayden and Gwendlynn.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Moroni City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please gather your family and tell them you love them. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.