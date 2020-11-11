Lewis~Wood

Devan Michael Wood and Angela Lucy Lewis are getting married. They will be sealed in the Provo City Center Temple on lucky Friday, Nov. 13.

The reception will be that evening at the White Shanty Reception Center in Provo, at 502 S. 300 West from 5-7 p.m.

The couple is thankful to have found each other during this 2020 pandemic. The parents are thrilled that they have something wonderful to celebrate during this crazy year. The couple will make their home in Salt Lake City.

Parents of the bride are Dale and Karen Lewis of Spring City, and the parents of the groom are Michael and Shana Wood of Heber City.