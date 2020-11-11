Trace Gunnar Boylan

Trace Gunnar Boylan, 17, of Manti, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 in Provo due to complications from a tragic accident.

Trace was born on Aug. 11, 2003 in Mt Pleasant to Brent Matthew and Teresa Karen Nuttall Boylan.

Trace loved hanging out with friends and family and genuinely enjoyed all people. He was fascinated with the different ways things worked. He was always tinkering with mechanics. Trace loved the outdoors, hunting, swimming, waterskiing, dirt bikes, four wheelers and diesel trucks.

He was currently a senior at Manti High School. He will be missed by all who know him.

He is survived by his parents; siblings: Jessica Kierre (Matthew) Ecklund, Provo; Andrew Phillip Boylan, Logan; McKenna ShaeLee (Samuel Alan) Malloy, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Ambria Michelle (David Michael) Winn, Provo; Tyler Reese Boylan, Ephraim, Kyleena Aimee Boylan, Ephraim, and Lance Robert Boylan, Manti; grandparents: Douglas Reed and Karen Nuttall, Plymouth, Utah and LaVerne Avel and Roberta Ann Boylan, Hermiston, Oregon. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews; Abby, Jacob, Sarah and James Ecklund; Alan and Austin Malloy. He was preceded in death by an infant nephew, Tanner Malloy.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to services from 9-10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, attendees will be required to wear a mask and there will be a restriction of 99 attendees for the funeral services. Live streaming and online guestbook available at www.maglebymortuary.com.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.